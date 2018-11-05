Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Photos of Her Star-Studded Hamptons Wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow’s wedding continues to hold our attention with each tantalizing tidbit released to the public, and on November 2, we got a big one.The Goop creator finally released photos of the magical—yet private—affair that took place on September 29 in her Amagansett home.

The Instagram photo Paltrow posted shows her stunning guests in a Valentino dress, hand in hand with smiling husband Brad Falchuk, as they run back up the aisle, amidst a sprinkling of leaves tossed by wedding guests. The rest of the album can be found on the Goop website in a slideshow revealing a detailed look inside their perfect Hamptons wedding.

The slideshow begins with the eve of the wedding: the rehearsal dinner at fellow Amagansett resident Jerry Seinfeld’s nearby estate. The pictures reveal the outdoor setting under string lights and East End stars. Per Paltrow’s request, the dinner was orchestrated by Argentine chef Francis Mallmann, who flew in from Santiago, Chile just for the occasion. Mallmann wowed the crowd with a few of his specialties: pineapples grilled for 12-hours, salt-crusted wild salmon and the crowing dish, rib eye and rescoldo (ash-cooked butternut squash, sweet potatoes, and beets).

Onto the main event! Photos show Paltrow receiving a light makeup treatment next to Hamptons visitor Cameron Diaz. When the crowd of attendees begins to arrive, it features many big stars, including East Hampton resident Robert Downey Jr., Rob Lowe, Paltrow’s mother Blythe Danner and East Hampton resident Steven Spielberg with his wife Kate Capshaw. The slideshow contains a photo of Spielberg walking toward the ceremony, video camera in hand and a joyful smile on his face. Of course he’d be recording the affair. Although her ex-husband Chris Martin couldn’t attend due to a scheduling issue, their daughter Apple and son Moses were present for the nuptials.

In the ultimate warm-your-heart detail, the couple chose Chef Mario Carbone for the wedding as a loving tribute to their first date, which was spent in one of Carbone’s eateries. He brought his own signature rib-eye—for the large number of meat-lovers at this event—and a fall vegetable dish. Rather than argue over the perfect wedding cake, the couple decided on a cute compromise: 90 tiny personalized cakes, half Paltrow’s choice of carrot and half Falchuk’s choice of chocolate and vanilla. At some point during the reception, Paltrow changed into a white satin jumpsuit designed by Hamptonite Stella McCartney, Amagansett resident Paul McCartney’s daughter. The slideshow ends with the newlyweds on the dance floor only a breath’s distance apart.

The wedding photos were taken by Lynsey Addario and John Dolan. Interestingly, another Amagansett icon, Scarlett Johansson, is set to play Addario in an upcoming film based on the photojournalist’s memoir, It’s What I Do.

This truly was the perfect East End wedding, but it almost didn’t happen. In an interview with Marie Claire UK on October 4, Paltrow expressed her initial hesitation to remarry after leaving a ten-year marriage with Martin. Thankfully, she overcame that fear, and now she and Falchuk seem as happy as can be. #TheFaltrows forever!

See Paltrow’s wedding slideshow on the Goop website.