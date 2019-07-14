Dan’s Taste of Summer Countdown: Arthur Wolf of Smokin’ Wolf BBQ

Owner and executive chef Arthur Wolf of Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More, is a Dan’s Taste of Summer veteran. This year, the East End chef will participate in Dan’s GrillHampton on July 19, Taste of Two Forks on July 20 and MonTaco on August 3.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer.”

Food cooking on the grill, and rosé.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Any type of pasta dish and I LOVE eating it!

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

To enjoy every moment in life, because as you get older, time goes faster.

What do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

How it’s constantly changing year after year.

What is going to be the “next big thing” on the East End food scene?

Lack of labor…

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

I love to go out west to snowboard in the winter!

What’s the oddest request you’ve ever received from a diner?

To make a quesadilla with no Cheese! Oy!

What’s the ultimate cocktail?

The best cocktail in the summer is a nice fresh Mojito

What talent would you most like to have?

To be an artist.

What’s your comfort food and why?

My favorite comfort food is a nice, homemade Italian dinner. It makes me think of my childhood.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

I love to travel down South and taste all the different types of BBQ.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Opening my own restaurant and it being successful.

What’s a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

Chopping. I find slicing cabbage and slicing vegetables very relaxing.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

I would be a mechanic.

What has surprised you the most about working in the East End culinary scene?

How helpful and down to earth a lot of the chefs out here are. They are always here to help you.

What is your go-to karaoke song?

“Piano Man” by Billy Joel.

It’s your last weekend on earth—what’s the menu?

Steak, baked potatoes and a nice, fresh vegetable.

