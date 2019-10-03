Hamptons Event Highlights: October 4–October 5, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, October 4–October 5, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Bridgehampton Road Rally & Tour

Saturday, October 5, 9 a.m.

This classic car rally includes four components: a judged show in the morning, a parade tour of vehicles around the 1949 four-mile race loop and back to the Bridgehampton Museum’s Corwith House, a historical trivia challenge and a timed component. The rally entry fee is $125, and the tour entry fee is $100. Admission to the show is free.

Bridgehampton Museum, 2368 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1088, bhmuseum.org

Salon Series: Konstantin Soukhovetski

Friday, October 4, 6 p.m.

Parrish Art Museum’s Salon Series, a concert program featuring world-class artists performing in an intimate, casual setting, presents pianist Konstantin Soukhovetski. Born in Moscow, Soukhovetski came to America to complete the master’s program at The Juilliard School and has since performed at Carnegie Hall and other prestigious venues. Tickets are $25.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Judy Carmichael: Let’s Swing!

Friday, October 4, 8 p.m.

Judy Carmichael, jazz singer-pianist extraordinaire, performs an intimate show at Bay Street Theater, what she fondly calls her “home gig.” Longtime collaborators guitarist Chris Flory, bassist George DeLancey and clarinetist-saxophonist Dan Block join Carmichael in this evening of ballads, swinging standards and unadulterated joy. Tickets are $35–$55.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Hamptons Ride and Wine

Saturday, October 5, 8 a.m.

This is a fun, noncompetitive ride through the Hamptons for all levels of bike riders, with 10-, 30- and 60-mile courses available. After, join friends for lunch and a wine tasting in the private Channing Family Sculpture Garden, or skip the ride and come for the tasting. Proceeds benefit i-tri, an East End nonprofit helping empower adolescent girls.

Channing Daughters Winery, 1927 Scuttlehole Road, Bridgehampton. channingdaughters.com

Big Duck Fall Festival

Saturday, October 5, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Spend the day celebrating the turn of the season at one of most iconic buildings on the East End, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Friends of The Big Duck are hosting a fall festival and craft fair with plenty of pumpkins, artisanal vendors and delicious food. Admission is free. The rain date is Sunday, October 6.

The Big Duck, 1012 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-727-5342, bigduck.org