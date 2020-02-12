Hampton Eats

Enjoy an Atmospheric East End Date Night with Our Best of the Best

Allow our BOTB Restaurant Atmosphere winners to set the mood for your perfect Valentine's Day.

Dan's Food & Drink Team February 12, 2020
Valentine's Day or Romantic dinner concept. Valentine day or proposal background. Close up view of restaurant table with romantic table place setting. Copy space
Image: iStock

In the 1955 Disney Classic Lady and the Tramp, the titular pooches enjoy a romantic Italian dinner in a back alley set to the achingly lovely tune “Bella Notte.” The iconic scene, of course, culminates in the dogs inadvertently grabbing the same string of spaghetti and kissing. As Valentine’s Day approaches, couples are no doubt planning their own Lady and the Tramp moment—but since this is the East End, there’s no need for a makeshift Italian restaurant in a back alley. Check out the 2019 Best of the Best winners for Restaurant Atmosphere, on both forks. Always call ahead, as some restaurants may be closed for the season.

RELATED: Valentine’s Dinner for Two: Eat Your Heart Out on the East End

Hamptons

Platinum
Topping Rose House
1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
631-537-0870, toppingrosehouse.com

Gold
Scarpetta Beach at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
290 Old Country Road, Montauk
631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

Silver
Southampton Social Club
256 Elm Street, Southampton
631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

Bronze
1770 House Restaurant & Inn
143 Main Street, East Hampton
631-324-1770, 1770house.com

North Fork

Platinum
Jamesport Manor Inn
370 Manor Lane, Aquebogue
631-722-0500, jamesportmanorinn.com

Gold
North Fork Table & Inn (reopening for 2020 season)
57225 Main Road, Southold
631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

Silver
American Beech
300 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-5939, americanbeech.com

Bronze
Ram’s Head Inn
108 South Ram’s Head Drive, Shelter Island Heights
631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com

Find more Best of the Best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Artists Isadora Capraro and Erica-Lynn Huberty,
February 12, 2020
19

Meet SAC Takeover 2020! Artists Isadora Capraro & Erica-Lynn Huberty

Judah Friedlander
February 12, 2020
39

Hamptons Event Highlights: February 13–17, 2020

Sea Bream Crudo from the Preston House & Hotel
February 11, 2020
13

Sea Bream Crudo: A Preston House Recipe, Straight from the Heart

Little toy sailboat on sandy beach
February 11, 2020
60

Sabotage Sinks Popular Clam Scouts Pinewood Regatta