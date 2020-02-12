Enjoy an Atmospheric East End Date Night with Our Best of the Best

In the 1955 Disney Classic Lady and the Tramp, the titular pooches enjoy a romantic Italian dinner in a back alley set to the achingly lovely tune “Bella Notte.” The iconic scene, of course, culminates in the dogs inadvertently grabbing the same string of spaghetti and kissing. As Valentine’s Day approaches, couples are no doubt planning their own Lady and the Tramp moment—but since this is the East End, there’s no need for a makeshift Italian restaurant in a back alley. Check out the 2019 Best of the Best winners for Restaurant Atmosphere, on both forks. Always call ahead, as some restaurants may be closed for the season.
Hamptons
Platinum
Topping Rose House
1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
631-537-0870, toppingrosehouse.com
Gold
Scarpetta Beach at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
290 Old Country Road, Montauk
631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com
Silver
Southampton Social Club
256 Elm Street, Southampton
631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com
Bronze
1770 House Restaurant & Inn
143 Main Street, East Hampton
631-324-1770, 1770house.com
North Fork
Platinum
Jamesport Manor Inn
370 Manor Lane, Aquebogue
631-722-0500, jamesportmanorinn.com
Gold
North Fork Table & Inn (reopening for 2020 season)
57225 Main Road, Southold
631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com
Silver
American Beech
300 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-5939, americanbeech.com
Bronze
Ram’s Head Inn
108 South Ram’s Head Drive, Shelter Island Heights
631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com
