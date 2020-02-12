Enjoy an Atmospheric East End Date Night with Our Best of the Best

In the 1955 Disney Classic Lady and the Tramp, the titular pooches enjoy a romantic Italian dinner in a back alley set to the achingly lovely tune “Bella Notte.” The iconic scene, of course, culminates in the dogs inadvertently grabbing the same string of spaghetti and kissing. As Valentine’s Day approaches, couples are no doubt planning their own Lady and the Tramp moment—but since this is the East End, there’s no need for a makeshift Italian restaurant in a back alley. Check out the 2019 Best of the Best winners for Restaurant Atmosphere, on both forks. Always call ahead, as some restaurants may be closed for the season.

Platinum

Topping Rose House

1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

631-537-0870, toppingrosehouse.com

Gold

Scarpetta Beach at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

290 Old Country Road, Montauk

631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

Silver

Southampton Social Club

256 Elm Street, Southampton

631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

Bronze

1770 House Restaurant & Inn

143 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-1770, 1770house.com

Platinum

Jamesport Manor Inn

370 Manor Lane, Aquebogue

631-722-0500, jamesportmanorinn.com

Gold

North Fork Table & Inn (reopening for 2020 season)

57225 Main Road, Southold

631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

Silver

American Beech

300 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-5939, americanbeech.com

Bronze

Ram’s Head Inn

108 South Ram’s Head Drive, Shelter Island Heights

631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com

Find more Best of the Best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com.