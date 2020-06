Place an Order for the Best of the Best Greek Takeout on the East End

From moussaka and bifteki to horiatiki and baklava, Greek cuisine is a breath of fresh, Mediterranean air to anyone who is looking to branch out from takeout staples like pizza and Chinese food. This Takeout Tuesday, order pickup or delivery from our 2019 Best of the Best award-winning Greek restaurants in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Elaia Estiatorio

Takeout offered Tuesday–Thursday, Sunday, 5–8 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 5–8:30 p.m.

95 School Street, Bridgehampton

631-613-6469, elaiaestiatorio.com

Gold

Hampton Gyro

Takeout and delivery (Grubhub) Sunday–Wednesday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.; Thursday–Saturday, 11: a.m.–8:30 p.m.

252-1 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-856-4101, hamptongyro.com

Silver

John Papas Café

Takeout offered daily, 6 a.m.–9 p.m.

18 Park Place, East Hampton

631-324-5400, johnpapascafe.com

Bronze

Calissa

Delivery and takeout offered daily, 4–9 p.m.

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Olive Branch Restaurant & Bar

Takeout offered 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

120 Front Street, Greenport

631-333-2444, olivebranchgreenport.com

Gold

Hellenic Snack Bar & Restaurant

Delivery offered Monday–Friday, 5–8 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.

5145 Main Road, East Marion

631-477-0138, thehellenic.com

Silver

Turkuaz Grill

Takeout offered Sunday–Monday, Wednesday–Friday, Noon–8 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–9 p.m.

40 McDermott Avenue, Riverhead

631-591-1757, turkuazgrillriverhead.com

Bronze

Alexandros Restaurant

Takeout and delivery (Uber eats, DoorDash) offered Monday–Thursday, Noon–10 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–11 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–9:30 p.m.

1060 Route 25A, Mount Sinai

631-928-8600, alexandrosrestaurant.com

Check out all of our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and visit DansBOTB.com to find more Hamptons and North Fork businesses and personalities.