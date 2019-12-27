Hamptons Celebrity Year in Review: Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon

As 2019 comes to a close, we’re looking back on our favorite East End celebrity news from throughout the year.

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon had a 2019 filled with games, books and fun.

Questlove Cookbook Includes Jimmy Fallon Chicken Burger (October 16): Questlove, whose band The Roots serves as the house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, just released Mixtape Potluck Cookbook: A Dinner Party for Friends, Their Recipes, and the Songs They Inspire (Abrams Image). One of the recipes included in the book is Fallon’s Air-Fried Chicken Burger.

Jimmy Fallon Plugs Bridgehampton Inn and Restaurant Look + Cook Book (August 16): On the Wednesday, August 14 episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon showcased the Bridgehampton Inn and Restaurant Look + Cook Book, claimed to be the first cookbook ever published by this—or any—Hamptons restaurant. Fallon has been a longtime patron of the Bridgehampton Inn and Restaurant and its affiliate shop Loaves and Fishes Foodstore. “I know the family—Sybille van Kempen, the whole family—they’ve been around forever,” Fallon said of the Bridgehampton Inn and Restaurant owners. He then spoke of the awe he saw in his then-infant daughter Winnie‘s eyes when she first discovered the display cases at Loaves and Fishes. He remembers Winnie ogling the deviled eggs with such fascination that van Kempen’s mother, Anna Pump, let her try one, which Winnie then smushed into her own face.

Jimmy Fallon Is Getting His Own Line of Hasbro Games (July 7): Fans of Fallon know that the host of The Tonight Show on NBC loves to play original, wacky games with his celebrity guests. Toy company Hasbro has announced that some of the games Fallon has played on the show will soon be available on store shelves. The first three games that will be released are Box of Lies, Face It and Best Friends Challenge. Each will be priced at $19.99.

Jimmy Fallon Announces New Children’s Book (April 5): Fallon’s third children’s book, This Is Baby, was announced in April and released in October. “I was gonna write a book called There’s Nothing Worse Than Installing a Car Seat, but this was a much cuter topic,” Fallon told PEOPLE. This Is Baby teaches children about the different parts of the body, with illustrations by Miguel Ordóñez. Fallon previously wrote two bestselling picture books: Your Baby’s First Word Will Be DADA and Everything Is Mama. Both previous books also included art by Ordóñez.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Turns 5, Celebrates with Nonprofits (February 18): The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon turned five years old on February 17 and Fallon celebrated with a week devoted to spotlighting various charities and nonprofit organizations, such as Sesame Workshop, End Gun Violence Together, Night to Shine, the Girl Scouts and Wildlife Warriors.

Check back on December 30 for our full Celebrity Year in Review.