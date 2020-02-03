Super Bowl LIV, Hamptons Style: Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon & More

Super Bowl LIV in Miami showed plenty of love to its host city, but from Jay-Z’s sitting to Jennifer Lopez’s dancing to Jimmy Fallon’s making us laugh, the Hamptons was also well represented as MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their first title in 50 years with a 31–20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

In the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Jennifer Lopez did Water Mill proud as she and Shakira brought down the proverbial house during their 12-minute set, which included an appearance from Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme. Lopez also did some pole dancing, showing off the moves she learned starring in 2019’s excellent Hustlers.

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon starred in his first-ever Super Bowl commercial. The Tonight Show host appeared in a comical commercial for Michelob Ultra, where he attempted to work out with the likes of wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, Olympic legend Usain Bolt, golf pro Brooks Koepka and volleyballers Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat.

Amagansett actress Scarlett Johansson starred in a new spot for Black Widow, the upcoming Marvel prequel about her character, reformed super-spy Natasha Romanoff. Although Johansson has played the role in seven films since 2010’s Iron Man 2, Black Widow—which hits theaters May 1—marks her first solo outing as the Avenger, who perished in Avengers: Endgame.

At the end of the big game, Quogue resident and New York Giants legend Eli Manning was heard in a Verizon spot asking fans to “huddle around one more Sunday” as part of the “One More Sunday” partnership with the NFL, which asks fans to donate 100 minutes of their time to working with charity. Manning himself is no stranger to giving back. The two-time Super Bowl MVP received the 33rd Bart Starr Award presented by Athletes in Action at the Super Bowl Breakfast on Saturday, February 1. In attendance were his parents, his wife, Abby, and his two brothers—Cooper and previous winner Peyton Manning, who received the honor in 2015. The award is given to an NFL player who “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be Super Bowl Sunday without some controversy. One of this year’s interesting moments of contention centered on East Hampton power players Beyoncé, Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy, who all stayed seated at Hard Rock Stadium during Demi Lovato’s performance of the National Anthem. While there’s no word as of this writing on why they chose not to stand, the actions of the family have drawn some criticism and confusion, as Jay-Z—who coproduced the halftime show—and his company, Roc Nation, had joined the NFL last year as partners for events and social activism efforts as part of the league’s “Inspire Change” initiative.

Check out the full halftime show above.