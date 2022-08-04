Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: August 5–11, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

As summer reaches its crescendo, the Hamptons offers so many fun things to do, including a variety of exciting events and activities this week, August 5–11, 2022.

You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events.

DAN’S PAPERS EVENTS

Dan’s GrillHampton

Friday, August 5, 11 p.m.

Dan’s GrillHampton Menu

Don’t miss this exciting cooking competition that pits East End Chefs against their Manhattan rivals. Your ticket will include mouthwatering culinary delights, beer, cocktails, food and dancing. You’ll also get to vote for your favorite food at the end. VIP passes, as well as tickets to Dan’s Taste’s entire Signature Weekend, are available.

Nova’s Ark, 60 Millstone Road in Water Mill. DansTaste.com

Dan’s Bubbles

Saturday, August 6, 7:45 p.m.

Dan’s Bubbles Menu

Don’t miss this bubbly discovery of fried chicken, seafood and bubbly beverages along with live music. Weekend and VIP passes are available.

Nova’s Ark, 60 Millstone Road in Water Mill. DansTaste.com

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Winston Irie at Wölffer Estate

Friday, August 5, 5 p.m.

Sip in the beautiful sunset along with the live music, wines by the glass or bottle and a selection of food items at one of the South Fork’s most popular vineyards. You can bring your own lounge chair or blanket and no reservations are required.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

An Evening With Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner at the LongHouse Reserve

Friday, August 5, 6–8 p.m.

Don’t miss a stunning performance by piano phenomenon Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner made possible by the generous support of Barbara Tober. The musician began his first college degree at the age of 5 and was performing with orchestras by the time he was 6 years old. He holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree from Juilliard. Tickets are available for the Concert and Reception or Concert and Dinner.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-5368, longhouse.org

Santi Dibriano and Flash of the Spirit Quintet

Friday, August 5, 6–7:30 p.m.

Enjoy an elegant evening with the modern and Latin jazz compositions of Debriano and his Quintet. Advanced tickets are recommended but there will be limited availability at the door. Bring your own chairs.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-3118, parrishart.org

Michael Feinstein at WHBPAC

Saturday, August 6, 8–11 p.m.

Don’t miss an evening of American classics that include hits from Gershwin and Carole King. Tickets to the show at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center are $131–$171.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Ragtime! The Musical at Bay Street Theater

Through August 28

Enjoy this musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s classic novel depicting the American experience at the turn of the 20th Century. The lives of individuals from a variety of backgrounds are explored during a time when the nation was continually changing. This performance is not recommended for children.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Hampton Iconic Artist Marketplace

Saturday and Sunday, August 6 & 7, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Don’t miss the launch of the first annual Artist Marketplace in Herrick Park. More than 30 artists from around the country will be displaying and selling their works.

67 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-2811, ameastwest.com

Mindful Movement with Karen Meyer

Monday, August 8, 10–11:30 a.m.

Enjoy an enlightening morning of yoga, mindfulness and breath awareness at the Water Mill Center with instructor Karen Meyer, a world-renowned teacher, adventurer and healer. Yoga mats and bug spray will be available.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Heart of the Hamptons Moonlit Plunge

Thursday, August 11, 7–10 p.m.

Join Heart of the Hamptons for the first annual Moonlit Plunge benefitting the charity’s food pantry and assistance program serving 1,400 families. The evening will include music, small bites and a bonfire complete with S’mores and drinks.

268 Meadow Lane, Southampton. 631-283-6415, heartofthehamptons.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Hamptons Fashion Week

Friday–Sunday, August 5–7

Don’t miss this opportunity for local stores in the Hamptons to feature their latest collections on the runway. Cocktails, bites and raffles are also part of the fun. The event will celebrate Nicole Miller’s 40 years in fashion. Tickets are available from $125 to $500 and include VIP options.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. hamptonsfashionweek.com

Farm Animals & Clay Pinch Pot

Saturday, August 6, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Enjoy a lovely afternoon of viewing farm animals courtesy of the Cornell Cooperative Extension. You’ll also learn how to make a clay pinch pot.

101 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1139, whbhistorical.org

ARF’s Bow Wow Meow at Home

Saturday, August 6, All Day

Join this private party from the comfort of your home while the ARF campus is under construction. Watch a short video and make a donation to a purr-ty good cause.

124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-0400, give.arfhamptons.org/event/2022-bow-wow-meow-ball-home/e403431

Directors Up Close: The Career and Films of Quentin Tarantino

Monday, August 8, 6–7 p.m.

The films of Quentin Tarantino, including Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, include some of the most memorable characters and moments in movie history. Register ahead of time for this free discussion of his works at the Rogers Memorial Library.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Dermstore x The Surf Lodge Announce “Summer Beauty + Wellness Destination”

Through September

Visit Dermstore’s pop-up shop in The Surf Lodge’s retail space, where you’ll enjoy an in-room beauty bar and experiential programming. Dermstore is committed to healthy skincare products and superior results.

Edgemere Street, Montauk. dermstore.com

Virtual Cooking With Craig! Facebook Live Demo

Monday, August 8, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Join Chef Craig and the Block Island Seafood Company as they whip up a Summer Seafood Stew and Summer Shrimp Scampi with tomatoes and local corn, all using local ingredients and flavors. The event will be held live on the Hampton Bays Public Library Facebook page.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Art in the Barn Adult Drawing

Tuesday, August 9, 9–11 a.m.

Meet in the historic Mulford Barn for a 30-minute lesson on techniques like linear perspective, composition and balance. This will be followed by free studio time during which an instructor will be available for individual assistance.

10 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-2811, mannix.studio

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Beach Life is the Sweet Life – Featuring Nelson De La Nuez

On view through August 28

Nelson De La Nuez carries on the tradition of Pop artists like Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, featuring popular icons and ironic bits of text in his paintings. This exhibition includes colorful sketches and plenty of characters for celebrating summer.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Harold Lehman: The Nineteen Thirties

Through October 30

Enjoy this special exhibit at the Pollock-Krasner House of the work of Harold Lehman, a classmate of Jackson Pollock at the Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles. You’ll view paintings, drawings and documentation of Lehman’s 1930s work lent to the exhibit by the artist’s family.

830 Springs-Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-324-4929, stonybrook.edu

Leslie Hewitt at Dia Bridgehampton

On view through June 4, 2023

Don’t miss Leslie Hewitt’s unique approach to sculpture and photography that explores still-life from a post-minimal perspective. Meanwhile, light, sound and inertia are all realized in a variety of subdued sculptures.

Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1746, diaart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.