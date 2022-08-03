Dan’s GrillHampton 2022: What’s on the Menu August 5

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The menu has been released for the 2022 GrillHampton competition in which eight East End chefs go head to head against eight New York City pit masters at The Muses in Southampton on August 5.

All guests will have the opportunity to taste a variety of delectable grilled creations from chefs and then vote on which dish was their favorite during the event that is part of the 2022 Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet.

Here’s a sneak peek at the menu:

North Fork Doughnut Company (NoFoDoCo) — Jimmy and Kelly Lyons

Caramel coffee cake doughnut, Oreo cookies and cream doughnut, chocolate frosted with sprinkles, strawberry frosted with sprinkles.

Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue — Chef Cenobio Canalizo

Smoked Pork Ribs, Morgan’s BBQ Sauce, and homemade cole slaw.

Backyard Barbecue Inc. — Chef Kenny Ware

Smoked Jerk Chicken Wings and house-made pickles.

Blue Smoke — Chef Bret Lunsford

Kansas City Spare Ribs, Blue Smoke Barbecue Sauce, and pickles.

Justin’s Chop Shop — Chef Brian Szostak

Smoked Meatball, Bourbon BBQ Glaze, and southern-style slaw.

Hudson Smokehouse — Chef Kenneth McPartlan

Smoked Brisket Slider with pickles, pickled onions, and a drizzle of Hudson Sweet BBQ Sauce.

Green Hill Kitchen & Que — Chef Will Horowitz

Smoked pastrami brisket, cucumber, lobster jus, champagne mustard, and dill, served on a bun.

Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine — Chef David W. Blydenburgh

House Marinated Grilled Skirt Steak served with tomato, onion, and an avocado salad.

Events by Peter Ambrose

Turf and Turf Taco- low smoked Chimichurri pork, coffee-rubbed brisket, topped with grilled kimchee, local hot pepper Harissa aioli, grilled avocado lime crema, on a flour tortilla. Served with a side of miso butter grilled Balsam Farm corn.

Grace & Grit — Chef Adam Kaufer

Pulled chicken slider with Alabama white sauce and spiy pickles.

Showfish at Gurney’s Star Island Resort and Marina — Chef Doug Forgione

Butter andbeer-braised carnitas with adobo crema, pickled red onions, and cilantro in a flour tortilla.

Shmayley’s — Chef Hayley Pierce

Peach cobbler with classic vanilla ice cream rolled with fresh peaches and pie crust topped with brown sugar sprinkle and whipped cream.

Genral admission tickets ($125) at 7:45 p.m., VIP tickets ($195) include early entry at 7 p.m. and a VIP lounge. And for an extra-luxe experience book a VIP Lounge Experience and enjoy 10 VIP tickets, a private lounge with bottle service. The bar will be stocked with Tito’s, JAJA Tequila, Adamas Pisco Brandy, Angel’s Envy, Wine, Corona beer, White Claw, LaCroix, mixers, garnishes and a cheese plate.

Local funk rock band Nonstop to Cairo will perform live.

The Dan’s Taste Summer Series, presented by Yieldstreet, is hosted by Schneps Events, a division of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media.

GrillHampton will be held from 7–10 p.m. on August 5 at Nova’s Ark, 60 Millstone Road in Water Mill. Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and info.

