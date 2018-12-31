South O’ the Highway’s Top 15 Hamptons Celebrity Moments of 2018

It seems once you’re famous, life becomes larger than life and stranger than fiction. For these East Enders, it seems to be a mixture of both—and we’re gratefully entertained. There was simply too many to confine to 10, so here are the top 15 Celebrity Moments of 2018 pulled from our South O’ the Highway headlines this year.

Christie Brinkley Brings Diversity to Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Runway

As an outspoken advocate for change in the fashion industry, Christie Brinkley decided to use the Sports Illustrated Swim Suit Fashion Show finale to challenge the “typical model” body with a more inclusive lineup.

Scarlett Johansson Turned Down Saudi Prince Money for Biopic

No, you did not read that wrong, when Johansson learned of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s involvement in the Lynsey Addario biopic, she had to speak up. Want to know a secret? She really doesn’t need the money.

Jennifer Lopez Is First Latina to Win Video Vanguard Award

Jenny from the Block is reaching the stars. This year, Lopez was awarded the Video Vanguard Award, which is the highest honor to be received at the Video Music Awards. All her work has surely paid off.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Rock 'I Love Lucy Costumes' for Halloween

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Rock ‘I Love Lucy Costumes’ for Halloween

You can tell a lot about a couple by their Halloween costumes and these two have topped themselves. With Ripa and Consuelos dressed up as TV’s dream couple Lucy and Ricky Ricardo, the result was so cute it was scary.

Steven Spielberg Started a Director’s Uprising

Upon learning that FilmStruck, a streaming service for classic and hard-to-find films, was going to be taken down, the vaunted East Hampton director spoke up and inspired other directors to follow suit.

Gwyneth Paltrow Married Brad Falchuk in the Hamptons

The goop lifestyle guru married her longtime, post-Chris Martin beau, Brad Falchuk, right here in the Hamptons. The ceremony was intimate and star-studded and we expected nothing less.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Release Joint Album as The Carters

In June, East Hampton homeowners and music power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé released a surprise joint album, Everything Is Love, along with a debut video for “Apes__t,” as The Carters. And it was, naturally, really good. Everyone was surprised by the unannounced release, but no one was surprised at the quality of their music.

Diddy Visits Playboy Mansion from the Sky

Most men buy a bunch of Playboy Magazines as they approach 50, but Diddy decided to take things a step higher. The hip hop mogul had vowed to skydive this year and he kept true to his word, jumping out of a plane for his 49th birthday.

Neil Patrick Harris Revived Wigstock Festival

In an explosion of drag, diversity and wigs over Labor Day weekend, NPH got together with husband David Burtka and drag queen icon Lady Bunny to bring back the most fabulous festival you’ve ever seen.

Andy Cohen Pulled onstage to be serenade by Backstreet Boys

Andy Cohen Pulled onstage to be serenade by Backstreet Boys

The Bravo exec and personality is always up to something, but for one glorious song (and perhaps the best moment of Cohen’s life) this October, he was the unofficial sixth member of the Backstreet Boys as they serenaded him with the hit “Shape of My Heart.”

Queen Gives Ralph Lauren Honorary Knighthood

While it won’t be official till next year, the Montauk fashion designer was named an Honorary Knight by Her Royal Highness in England. As if this year wasn’t already a big enough deal with his company’s 50th anniversary.

Jon Bon Jovi Hampton Water Rated Best 2018 Rosé in the World

The wildly popular blend—concocted by Bon Jovi, son Jesse Bongiovi and famous French winemaker Gérard Bertrand—quickly sold out after hitting shelves earlier this year. And now it’s Wine Spectator‘s top Rosé of 2018!

Paul McCartney Releases Egypt Station, His First Album Since 2013

Amagansett rock legend Paul McCartney released Egypt Station, his first full-length album since 2013’s New, on September 7. He kicked things off with a secret show at NYC’s Grand Central Station and has since received high praise for the record.

Jimmy Buffett & Hurricane Surfing

The master of chill looks at mother nature and says, “I’m not afraid.” As the upcoming storm brought a surge of waves, the surfer in Buffett couldn’t resist daring the watery grave.

Jimmy Fallon Pays Stranger’s $1,000 Dinner Bill in East Hampton

It’s no mystery that Jimmy Fallon has a kind heart and he’s proven that once again by helping people he didn’t know simply because they had a “good vibe.”

