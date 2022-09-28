What to Know Before You Go to East End Winery Tasting Rooms

This summer, Dan’s Papers teamed up with Peconic Bay Vineyards in Cutchogue to publish the first-ever Passport to the East End Wineries, which detailed the locations, hours, amenities and accolades of the East End’s 40-plus winery tasting rooms. Below, we’ve shared some highlights of that in-depth guide, which can be found here.
Here’s “What to Know” before you go to these Hamptons and North Fork winery tasting rooms.
FEATURED WINERIES / TASTING ROOMS
McCall Wines
22600 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-5764, mccallwines.com
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, reservations, vineyard tours, private wine tasting for groups, grass-fed beef available
Top Wines: 2010 Pinot Noir Reserve (92 points from Wine Enthusiast) and 2010 Ben’s Blend (91 points from Wine Enthusiast)
Peconic Bay Vineyards
31320 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-735-9192, peconicbayvineyards.com
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, oyster bar on premise, Moke tours, barn rentals, picnics in the vineyard
Top Wines: Double Gold Chardonnay and Gold Riesling
NORTH FORK WINERIES / TASTING ROOMS
Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard
2114 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-369-0100, baitinghollowfarmvineyard.com
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outside food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise
Bedell Cellars
36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outside food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise
Bridge Lane Wine
35 Cox Neck Road, Mattituck. 631-298-1942, bridgelanewine.com
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outside food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating
Castello di Borghese Vineyard & Winery
17150 Middle Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-5111, castellodiborghese.com
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outside food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, wine club, vineyard tours
Chronicle Wines
2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-488-0046, chroniclewines.co
WTK: dog friendly (must remain outdoors and leashed), family friendly, indoor seating, food available on premise
Clovis Point Vineyard & Winery
1935 Main Road, Laurel. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com
WTK: outside food allowed (when food truck not on site), outdoor seating, reservations required, food available on premise, table service
Coffee Pot Cellars
31855 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-756-8929, coffeepotcellars.com
WTK: family friendly, outside food allowed (at picnic tables only.), indoor seating, outdoor seating, food available on premise
Corey Creek Tap Room
45470 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-4168, coreycreektaproom.com
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outside food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, wines from tap and bottle
Croteaux Vineyards
1450 South Harbor Road, Southold. 631-765-6099, croteaux.com
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, food available on premise
Duck Walk Vineyards North
44535 Route 25, Southold. 631-756-3500 ext.2, duckwalk.com
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, live music on weekends
Ev&Em Vineyards
3165 Main Road, Laurel. 631-298-1420, evandemvineyards.com
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, food available on premise, reservations
Harbes Vineyard
715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-655-6190, harbesvineyard.com
WTK: family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise
Jamesport Vineyard
1216 Main Road Jamesport. 631-722-5256, jamesportwines.com
WTK: outdoor seating, indoor seating, reservation required, food available on premise, overnight accommodations, wood-fired oven
Jason’s Vineyard
1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, live music on weekends, tasting bar shaped like an ancient Greek ship
Kontokosta Winery
825 North Road, Greenport. 631-477-6977, kontokostawinery.com
WTK: wine club, reservations
The Lenz Winery
38355 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6010, lenzwine.com
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, vineyard tours, wine and chocolate pairings, educational guided flights, cellar tours, barrel tastings, pairing events
Lieb Cellars
13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-1100, liebcellars.com
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise
Macari Vineyards & Winery
150 Bergen Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-0100, macariwines.com
WTK: reservations, wine club, private tasting suite
Mattebella Winery
46005 Main Road, Southold. 631-655-9554, mattebella.com
WTK: wine club, tasting cottage
North Cliff Vineyards
22355 County Route 48, No.15, Cutchogue. 516-238-1739, northcliffvineyards.com
WTK: wine club, tasting room closed September and October
The Old Field Vineyards
59600 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-0004, theoldfield.com
WTK: family friendly, outdoor food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, free-range chickens
One Woman Wines
5195 Old North Road, Southold. 631-765-1200, onewomanwines.com
WTK: dog friendly (must remain outdoors and leashed), outdoor tastings only
Osprey’s Dominion
44075 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, food truck on premise, reservations required if arriving by bus or limo, snack food and beer available
Palmer Vineyards
5120 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-9463, palmervineyards.com
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, food truck on premise
Paumanok Vineyards
1074 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-722-8800, paumanok.com
WTK: reservations, wine club
Pellegrini Vineyards
23005 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-4111, pellegrinivineyards.com
WTK: wine club
Pindar Vineyards
37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200 ext.104, pindar.net
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, live music on weekends, seasonal winery tours
Pugliese Vineyards
34515 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-4057, pugliesevineyards.com
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, personalized wine bottles for any special occasion
Raphael Vineyard & Winery
39390 Main Road Peconic. 631-765-1100 ext.105, raphaelwine.com
WTK: outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise
RGNY
6025 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise
Roanoke Vineyards
3543 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-4161, roanokevineyards.net
WTK: members only
Rose Hill Vineyards
2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck. 631-804-0367, therosehill.com
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, overnight accommodations
Saltbird Cellars
2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-871-3204, saltbirdcellars.com
WTK: outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise
Sannino Vineyard
15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com
WTK: reservations, wine club, vineyard tours, overnight accommodations, VIP blending sessions
Sherwood House
1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-779-3722, sherwoodhousevineyards.com
WTK: dog friendly (must remain outdoors and leashed), wine club
Sparkling Pointe Vineyards & Winery
39750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com
WTK: outdoor seating, indoor seating, reservations required, food available on premise
Suhru Wines
28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise
HAMPTONS WINERIES / TASTING ROOMS
Channing Daughters Winery
1927 Scuttlehole Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-7224, channingdaughters.com
WTK: indoor seating, food available on premise, wine club
Duck Walk Vineyard South
231 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-765-3500 ext.2, duckwalk.com
WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, live music on weekends
Wölffer Estate Vineyard
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com
WTK: family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, reservations required, food available on premise, wine club, cellar tours, live music