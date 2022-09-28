Grapevine

What to Know Before You Go to East End Winery Tasting Rooms

Sip some fabulous wine at a Long Island winery or tasting room
Long Island wines have merit in the greater wine community
This summer, Dan’s Papers teamed up with Peconic Bay Vineyards in Cutchogue to publish the first-ever Passport to the East End Wineries, which detailed the locations, hours, amenities and accolades of the East End’s 40-plus winery tasting rooms. Below, we’ve shared some highlights of that in-depth guide, which can be found here.

Here’s “What to Know” before you go to these Hamptons and North Fork winery tasting rooms.

McCall Wines

FEATURED WINERIES / TASTING ROOMS

McCall Wines
22600 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-5764, mccallwines.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, reservations, vineyard tours, private wine tasting for groups, grass-fed beef available

Top Wines: 2010 Pinot Noir Reserve (92 points from Wine Enthusiast) and 2010 Ben’s Blend (91 points from Wine Enthusiast)

 

Peconic Bay Vineyards

Peconic Bay Vineyards
31320 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-735-9192, peconicbayvineyards.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, oyster bar on premise, Moke tours, barn rentals, picnics in the vineyard

Top Wines: Double Gold Chardonnay and Gold Riesling

Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard

NORTH FORK WINERIES / TASTING ROOMS

Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard
2114 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-369-0100, baitinghollowfarmvineyard.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outside food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise

 

Bedell Cellars
36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outside food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise

 

Bridge Lane Wine
35 Cox Neck Road, Mattituck. 631-298-1942, bridgelanewine.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outside food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating

 

Castello di Borghese Vineyard & Winery
17150 Middle Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-5111, castellodiborghese.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outside food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, wine club, vineyard tours

 

Chronicle Wines
2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-488-0046, chroniclewines.co

WTK: dog friendly (must remain outdoors and leashed), family friendly, indoor seating, food available on premise

 

Clovis Point Vineyard & Winery
1935 Main Road, Laurel. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

WTK: outside food allowed (when food truck not on site), outdoor seating, reservations required, food available on premise, table service

 

Coffee Pot Cellars
31855 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-756-8929, coffeepotcellars.com

WTK: family friendly, outside food allowed (at picnic tables only.), indoor seating, outdoor seating, food available on premise

 

Corey Creek Tap Room
45470 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-4168, coreycreektaproom.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outside food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, wines from tap and bottle

Croteaux Vineyards

Croteaux Vineyards
1450 South Harbor Road, Southold. 631-765-6099, croteaux.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, food available on premise

 

Duck Walk Vineyards North
44535 Route 25, Southold. 631-756-3500 ext.2, duckwalk.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, live music on weekends

 

Ev&Em Vineyards
3165 Main Road, Laurel. 631-298-1420, evandemvineyards.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, food available on premise, reservations

 

Harbes Vineyard
715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-655-6190, harbesvineyard.com

WTK: family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise

 

Jamesport Vineyard
1216 Main Road Jamesport. 631-722-5256, jamesportwines.com

WTK: outdoor seating, indoor seating, reservation required, food available on premise, overnight accommodations, wood-fired oven

 

Jason’s Vineyard
1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, live music on weekends, tasting bar shaped like an ancient Greek ship

 

Kontokosta Winery
825 North Road, Greenport. 631-477-6977, kontokostawinery.com

WTK: wine club, reservations

 

The Lenz Winery
38355 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6010, lenzwine.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, vineyard tours, wine and chocolate pairings, educational guided flights, cellar tours, barrel tastings, pairing events

 

Lieb Cellars
13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-1100, liebcellars.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise

 

Macari Vineyards & Winery
150 Bergen Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-0100, macariwines.com

WTK: reservations, wine club, private tasting suite

 

Mattebella Winery
46005 Main Road, Southold. 631-655-9554, mattebella.com

WTK: wine club, tasting cottage

 

North Cliff Vineyards
22355 County Route 48, No.15, Cutchogue. 516-238-1739, northcliffvineyards.com

WTK: wine club, tasting room closed September and October

 

The Old Field Vineyards
59600 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-0004, theoldfield.com

WTK: family friendly, outdoor food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, free-range chickens

One Woman Wines

One Woman Wines
5195 Old North Road, Southold. 631-765-1200, onewomanwines.com

WTK: dog friendly (must remain outdoors and leashed), outdoor tastings only

 

Osprey’s Dominion
44075 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, food truck on premise, reservations required if arriving by bus or limo, snack food and beer available

 

Palmer Vineyards
5120 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-9463, palmervineyards.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, food truck on premise

 

Paumanok Vineyards
1074 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-722-8800, paumanok.com

WTK: reservations, wine club

 

Pellegrini Vineyards
23005 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-4111, pellegrinivineyards.com

WTK: wine club

 

Pindar Vineyards
37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200 ext.104, pindar.net

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, live music on weekends, seasonal winery tours

 

Pugliese Vineyards
34515 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-4057, pugliesevineyards.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, personalized wine bottles for any special occasion

Raphael Vineyard and Winery

Raphael Vineyard & Winery
39390 Main Road Peconic. 631-765-1100 ext.105, raphaelwine.com

WTK: outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise

 

RGNY
6025 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise

 

Roanoke Vineyards
3543 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-4161, roanokevineyards.net

WTK: members only

 

Rose Hill Vineyards
2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck. 631-804-0367, therosehill.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, overnight accommodations

 

Saltbird Cellars
2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-871-3204, saltbirdcellars.com

WTK: outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise

 

Sannino Vineyard
15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

WTK: reservations, wine club, vineyard tours, overnight accommodations, VIP blending sessions

 

Sherwood House
1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-779-3722, sherwoodhousevineyards.com

WTK: dog friendly (must remain outdoors and leashed), wine club

 

Sparkling Pointe Vineyards & Winery
39750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com

WTK: outdoor seating, indoor seating, reservations required, food available on premise

 

Suhru Wines
28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise

Wölffer wines at Wölffer Estate Vineyard

HAMPTONS WINERIES / TASTING ROOMS

Channing Daughters Winery
1927 Scuttlehole Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-7224, channingdaughters.com

WTK: indoor seating, food available on premise, wine club

 

Duck Walk Vineyard South
231 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-765-3500 ext.2, duckwalk.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, live music on weekends

 

Wölffer Estate Vineyard
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

WTK: family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, reservations required, food available on premise, wine club, cellar tours, live music

