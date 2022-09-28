What to Know Before You Go to East End Winery Tasting Rooms

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This summer, Dan’s Papers teamed up with Peconic Bay Vineyards in Cutchogue to publish the first-ever Passport to the East End Wineries, which detailed the locations, hours, amenities and accolades of the East End’s 40-plus winery tasting rooms. Below, we’ve shared some highlights of that in-depth guide, which can be found here.

Here’s “What to Know” before you go to these Hamptons and North Fork winery tasting rooms.

FEATURED WINERIES / TASTING ROOMS

McCall Wines

22600 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-5764, mccallwines.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, reservations, vineyard tours, private wine tasting for groups, grass-fed beef available

Top Wines: 2010 Pinot Noir Reserve (92 points from Wine Enthusiast) and 2010 Ben’s Blend (91 points from Wine Enthusiast)

Peconic Bay Vineyards

31320 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-735-9192, peconicbayvineyards.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, oyster bar on premise, Moke tours, barn rentals, picnics in the vineyard

Top Wines: Double Gold Chardonnay and Gold Riesling

NORTH FORK WINERIES / TASTING ROOMS

Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard

2114 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-369-0100, baitinghollowfarmvineyard.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outside food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise

Bedell Cellars

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outside food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise

Bridge Lane Wine

35 Cox Neck Road, Mattituck. 631-298-1942, bridgelanewine.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outside food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating

Castello di Borghese Vineyard & Winery

17150 Middle Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-5111, castellodiborghese.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outside food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, wine club, vineyard tours

Chronicle Wines

2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-488-0046, chroniclewines.co

WTK: dog friendly (must remain outdoors and leashed), family friendly, indoor seating, food available on premise

Clovis Point Vineyard & Winery

1935 Main Road, Laurel. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

WTK: outside food allowed (when food truck not on site), outdoor seating, reservations required, food available on premise, table service

Coffee Pot Cellars

31855 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-756-8929, coffeepotcellars.com

WTK: family friendly, outside food allowed (at picnic tables only.), indoor seating, outdoor seating, food available on premise

Corey Creek Tap Room

45470 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-4168, coreycreektaproom.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outside food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, wines from tap and bottle

Croteaux Vineyards

1450 South Harbor Road, Southold. 631-765-6099, croteaux.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, food available on premise

Duck Walk Vineyards North

44535 Route 25, Southold. 631-756-3500 ext.2, duckwalk.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, live music on weekends

Ev&Em Vineyards

3165 Main Road, Laurel. 631-298-1420, evandemvineyards.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, food available on premise, reservations

Harbes Vineyard

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-655-6190, harbesvineyard.com

WTK: family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise

Jamesport Vineyard

1216 Main Road Jamesport. 631-722-5256, jamesportwines.com

WTK: outdoor seating, indoor seating, reservation required, food available on premise, overnight accommodations, wood-fired oven

Jason’s Vineyard

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, live music on weekends, tasting bar shaped like an ancient Greek ship

Kontokosta Winery

825 North Road, Greenport. 631-477-6977, kontokostawinery.com

WTK: wine club, reservations

The Lenz Winery

38355 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6010, lenzwine.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, vineyard tours, wine and chocolate pairings, educational guided flights, cellar tours, barrel tastings, pairing events

Lieb Cellars

13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-1100, liebcellars.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise

Macari Vineyards & Winery

150 Bergen Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-0100, macariwines.com

WTK: reservations, wine club, private tasting suite

Mattebella Winery

46005 Main Road, Southold. 631-655-9554, mattebella.com

WTK: wine club, tasting cottage

North Cliff Vineyards

22355 County Route 48, No.15, Cutchogue. 516-238-1739, northcliffvineyards.com

WTK: wine club, tasting room closed September and October

The Old Field Vineyards

59600 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-0004, theoldfield.com

WTK: family friendly, outdoor food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, free-range chickens

One Woman Wines

5195 Old North Road, Southold. 631-765-1200, onewomanwines.com

WTK: dog friendly (must remain outdoors and leashed), outdoor tastings only

Osprey’s Dominion

44075 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, food truck on premise, reservations required if arriving by bus or limo, snack food and beer available

Palmer Vineyards

5120 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-9463, palmervineyards.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, food truck on premise

Paumanok Vineyards

1074 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-722-8800, paumanok.com

WTK: reservations, wine club

Pellegrini Vineyards

23005 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-4111, pellegrinivineyards.com

WTK: wine club

Pindar Vineyards

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200 ext.104, pindar.net

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, live music on weekends, seasonal winery tours

Pugliese Vineyards

34515 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-4057, pugliesevineyards.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor food allowed, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, personalized wine bottles for any special occasion

Raphael Vineyard & Winery

39390 Main Road Peconic. 631-765-1100 ext.105, raphaelwine.com

WTK: outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise

RGNY

6025 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise

Roanoke Vineyards

3543 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-4161, roanokevineyards.net

WTK: members only

Rose Hill Vineyards

2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck. 631-804-0367, therosehill.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, overnight accommodations

Saltbird Cellars

2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-871-3204, saltbirdcellars.com

WTK: outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise

Sannino Vineyard

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

WTK: reservations, wine club, vineyard tours, overnight accommodations, VIP blending sessions

Sherwood House

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-779-3722, sherwoodhousevineyards.com

WTK: dog friendly (must remain outdoors and leashed), wine club

Sparkling Pointe Vineyards & Winery

39750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com

WTK: outdoor seating, indoor seating, reservations required, food available on premise

Suhru Wines

28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise

HAMPTONS WINERIES / TASTING ROOMS

Channing Daughters Winery

1927 Scuttlehole Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-7224, channingdaughters.com

WTK: indoor seating, food available on premise, wine club

Duck Walk Vineyard South

231 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-765-3500 ext.2, duckwalk.com

WTK: dog friendly, family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, food available on premise, live music on weekends

Wölffer Estate Vineyard

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

WTK: family friendly, outdoor seating, indoor seating, reservations required, food available on premise, wine club, cellar tours, live music